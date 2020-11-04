Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/AP) - Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell will serve Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for another six years after defeating challenger Amy McGrath.

The hotly contested race drew national attention throughout the campaign as the two sparred from topics ranging from COVID-19 and a second stimulus bill, to other local concerns such as the dwindling coal industry.

In the weeks leading up to the election, a poll showed McConnell with a nine point lead over McGrath.

During the campaign, McConnell, 78, touted his leadership role in the Senate saying it gives Kentucky a chance to “punch above its weight” when other Congressional leaders are from New York and California.

McConnell told WSAZ because of his status in Washington, he was able to deliver $13 billion in CARES funding to Kentucky.

While talks of a second stimulus bill for COVID relief, McConnell said last week he would expect talks to resume after the first of the year.

He said an ideal bill is one he introduced that gives relief to small businesses, unemployment insurance, schools, and liability protection to organizations and charities during the pandemic.

It’s unclear yet if McConnell will maintain his title as Majority Leader, as that will depend on other Senate races and if Republicans maintain the majority.

McConnell is expected to speak soon at a small event in Louisville.

WSAZ has a crew there, and this story will be updated with his remarks.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.