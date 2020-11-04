Advertisement

Republican Shelley Moore Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate from West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito
Shelley Moore Capito(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Republican Shelley Moore Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate from West Virginia.

Capito defeated Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin and Libertarian candidate David Moran.

Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. senator in West Virginia’s history.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015.

