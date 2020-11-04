Riley Moore defeats incumbent John Perdue for W.Va. treasurer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican challenger Riley Moore on Tuesday defeated longtime West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue for that office.

Perdue, a Democrat, and Moore had a contentious race at times.

Perdue was first elected to the treasury position in 1996. Among his accomplishments in office include the establishment of West Virginia’s 529 College Savings program. The West Virginia Treasurer’s website also boasts “The Board of Treasury Investments receiving Standard and Poor’s AAAm, the highest rating available.”

Moore, a former member of the West Virginia House, lives in Harpers Ferry. He is a welder by trade. He also spent time as a national security advisor on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to working in the U.S. Congress, Moore was a contractor with the Department of Homeland Security.

