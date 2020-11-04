Advertisement

Riley Moore ready to get work after defeating incumbent John Perdue for W.Va. treasurer

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ) - With a red wave taking over in West Virginia for statewide offices held by Republicans in 2021, Riley Moore’s victory for West Virginia treasurer makes a clean sweep for Republicans in the state’s Board of Public Works.

On Tuesday, Moore defeated six-term incumbent state Treasurer John Perdue in one of the night’s biggest surprises.

“I had a lot of people tell me this was an impossible task to beat John Perdue, who had been there for 24 years," Moore said. “No Republicans in state history has ever defeated a 24-year incumbent statewide.”

Perdue, looking back on the six terms, says he’s proud what’s been accomplished. of. He said he’s grateful to have a hand in investing in the next generation’s education through the 529 College Savings Program.

“With the college savings program, it will always be a star in this state,” Perdue said. “We have helped so many families, grandparents, and parents to save for their children’s education ... will be a legacy of this office.”

Moore, a former welder, says there’s still work to be done. He’s hopeful to expand the savings program to what he refers as a blue-collar collar savings account.

“The jumpstart program would allow individuals to save money for tools, money, certifications as they would come out of the trade or technical school to be able to purchase those items,” Moore said.

Before Perdue leaves office, he wants to assure taxpayers about their investments.

“The bank is still going to operate, and things are still going to be there for your grandkids, and your kids' education down the road that you invested in,” Perdue said.

