Rutherford reelected as Kanawha County sheriff

Mike Rutherford
Mike Rutherford(WSAZ)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mike Rutherford has been reelected as Kanawha County Sheriff, defeating challenger Sean Crosier, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Rutherford, a Democrat, has been elected for his fourth term as sheriff, after first being elected to the position in 2004.

State laws prevent a sheriff for holding office for more than two consecutive terms, so Rutherford’s brother, John Rutherford, ran for the position and was elected in 2012. Mike served as John’s chief deputy during the four year term before running for election himself in 2016.

Crosier was a captain who served 28 years with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department before retiring to become Monroe County Sheriff in 2016.

Monroe resigned the sheriff position in September 2017 due to family obligations that prevented his wife from retiring when she had expected. Crosier ran on a platform that focused on reducing crime in Kanawha County. He said crime, especially drug related problems, have increased greatly in recent years. He wanted to tackle the drug problem by improving community relations and getting people into treatment instead of facing prosecution, through the LEAD Program.

Crosier also planned to create a faith-based sheriff’s advisory council to bring together people from different backgrounds and areas in the county.

Rutherford plans to continue his success reducing property crimes by increasing patrols across the county. He wanted to keep improving equipment and training of deputies and support the department’s detachments.

Under Rutherford, the department has decreased a backlog of warrants and other legal documents waiting to be served from 5,000 to less than 500.

He wants to improve recruitment and retention by increasing deputy salaries and modernize the retirement system.

