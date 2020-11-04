Advertisement

Spree of Top 10 days

Indian Summer returns
Falling leaves and the autumn season
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Indian Summer has its ups and downs

Here in early November a typical mid fall day can range from overcast, damp and chilly to bright, sunshiny and warm. Last week we went through the former, now it’s our turn to enjoy the spoils of the latter!

Starting Wednesday and lasting into next week a long spell of Indian Summer will nestle in as highs aim for the 70s for the next 7 days. While nights will cool back to jacket worthy temperatures for high school football games (50s), lows in the 40s (30s tonight) will be high enough to preserve any tender plants that survived the fall frosts and near freezing temperatures.

The strength and durability of this pattern will be manifest in the general lack of clouds (some Thursday, few the other days). In addition the winds will be vary from limp at dawn to gusty in the warmth of afternoon. As humidity levels remain arid, the effect of the dryness will take its toll on our leaves. Morning dew will dampen fallen leaves only to be replaced by a crispy feel in the afternoon (in the direct sun). The concern down the road will be the risk of brush fires as the heart of the fall dry season winds down.

That leads me to add that there are legal times when vegetation may be burned (WV 4PM-7AM, OH & KY 6PM-6AM). It is 100% illegal to ever burn trash and keep in mind city limits are generally boundaries where brush can be burned. In city limits, no burning yet away from city limits burning allowed. As always check with local fire departments for an special law that supersedes the state regulation.

Next chance of rain you ask? Simple mid next week when a western front and remnants of Hurricane Eta try to conspire for our first wet period of the month of November.

One last cautionary word for kids playing in piles of leaves or doing general raking to pick up a few bucks. Mold spores, a growth that thrives in the morning dew and dampness of fall, will be common despite the dry weather. So runny noses will be the price to be paid for kids who use the leaves as their playground this month.,

