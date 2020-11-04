Advertisement

Three coronavirus deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 4, 2020, there have been 803,971 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,987 total cases and 472 deaths.

The deaths include a 96-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County.

There are 5,663 active cases.

19,852 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).

