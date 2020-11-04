Advertisement

Warner wins reelection as W.Va. secretary of state

Mac Warner
Mac Warner(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Incumbent West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, has defeated Democratic challenger Natalie Tennant, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

It was a rematch of 2016 when Warner also won against Tennant, who has served two terms as West Virginia secretary of state.

Warner has a law degree from West Virginia University.

Latest News

News

Trump wins Ohio

Updated: 7 minutes ago
President Donald Trump has won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.

Local

Riley Moore defeats incumbent John Perdue for W.Va. treasurer

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Moore, a former member of the West Virginia House, lives in Harpers Ferry and is a welder by trade.

News

Ben Salango concedes after loss to Jim Justice

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Salango said he wishes Justice success over the next four years.

Local

Amy Grady wins W.Va. Senate District 4 seat

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It’s the seat that’s been held by Mitch Carmichael, who Grady defeated in the June Republican primary.

Local

Rutherford reelected as Kanawha County sheriff

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Rutherford, a Democrat, has been elected for his fourth term as sheriff, after first being elected to the position in 2004.

Local

Lawrence County, Ohio’s Sheriff’s Race called

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Sheriff Lawless was originally elected in 2008. He campaigned on stepping up patrols towards Ross Township and Athalia.

Local

Morrisey wins W.Va. Attorney General Race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Morrisey, a Republican, on Tuesday fought off a challenge from Democrat Sam Petsonk.

Local

Wenstrup wins reelection to U.S. House for Ohio District 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Brad Wenstrup has won reelection Tuesday night to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

Local

Huntington mayoral race called

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Democrat Williams unofficially defeated Republican challenger Scott Caserta, according to unofficial results from all Cabell County precincts.

Local

Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House for W.Va. District 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
"Working together as West Virginians we will reinvest in our communities, rebuild our economy, and reinvigorate our state," Miller said in a statement.