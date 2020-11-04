Warner wins reelection as W.Va. secretary of state
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Incumbent West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, has defeated Democratic challenger Natalie Tennant, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.
It was a rematch of 2016 when Warner also won against Tennant, who has served two terms as West Virginia secretary of state.
Warner has a law degree from West Virginia University.
