Warner wins reelection as W.Va. secretary of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Incumbent West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, has defeated Democratic challenger Natalie Tennant, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

It was a rematch of 2016 when Warner also won against Tennant, who has served two terms as West Virginia secretary of state.

Warner has a law degree from West Virginia University.

