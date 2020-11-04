Advertisement

Woman arrested after deputies say she threatened to “gut” a citizen

Marsha Mash
Marsha Mash(WSAZ, Vinton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested after deputies say she threatened to “gut” a citizen, shoot an employee of the sheriff’s office and burn the sheriff’s office to the ground.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Marsha Mash, 51, of Dundas was arrested Tuesday.

Mash is charged with making terroristic threats.

Deputies say the alleged threats are presumed to be in retaliation of a search warrant and arrest made last week at her residence.

Investigators say they intercepted a conversation on a recorded line from South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail between an inmate and his wife.

She is being held in South Eastern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

