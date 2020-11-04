Woman who was badly burned in fire has died

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman who was badly burned in a house fire in Ashland last week has died, according to her family.

27-year-old Raven Warner was in a home on Railroad Avenue Monday October 26 when a fire broke out. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Warner’s family says she died Tuesday at 11:42 a.m.

She had suffered burns over nearly her entire body.

Warner’s body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

