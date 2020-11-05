31 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday, saying the cases range from a 2-month-old boy to men and women in their 70s and one who’s 80.

One of the latest cases is in hospital isolation, while the rest are isolating at home.

There have been 573 overall cases in the county and 24 deaths total.

