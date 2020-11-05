Advertisement

31 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(mgn image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday, saying the cases range from a 2-month-old boy to men and women in their 70s and one who’s 80.

One of the latest cases is in hospital isolation, while the rest are isolating at home.

There have been 573 overall cases in the county and 24 deaths total.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
Man shot dead while walking along street
Woman arrested after deputies say she threatened to “gut” a citizen
Huntington restaurant temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns
UPDATE | Four flown to hospital after accident

Latest News

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,318 more cases, 20 additional deaths
Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County
Multiple Kentucky school districts go to virtual learning
Our Lady of Fatima Annual Spaghetti Dinner