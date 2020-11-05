33 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 1,166.

There are 388 active cases.

Nine people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

Three more hospitalizations have been reported. There are 107 overall that have been hospitalized during the coronavirus outbreak.

17 people have recovered within 24 hours. There have been 778 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains red.

