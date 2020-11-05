8 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, over 20,000 recover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 5, 2020, there have been 814,774 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 26,547 total cases and 480 deaths.

The deaths include a 91-year old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year old female from Summers County.

There are 5,892 active cases.

20,175 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).

