Ashland City Building closes due to COVID-19 cases

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Ashland Building is closing to the public.

The building will shut down starting Friday, November 6.

Officials say this is because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the county.

All public safety and services will still go on.

For more information on making payments, contacting departments or other questions, click here.

There’s no word on when it will reopen.

