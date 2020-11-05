Advertisement

Boyd County leaders say wet vote will lead to economic development

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After a wet vote passed in Boyd County Tuesday, leaders in the county say this opens the door for economic opportunities.

A measure reading, “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Boyd County?” passed with 12,772 votes to 6,020.

A similar measure filed for a special election in 2016 failed by 1,100 votes. That measure was surrounded by controversy and litigation by the City of Ashland claiming what was on the ballot was not what was on the petition, and it would cost the city revenue.

The 2020 measure, which started as a petition in the summer, did not have that issue.

“Our goal wasn’t going to be just packaged sales,” said Boyd County Economic Development Director TJ Morrison. “There isn’t going to be a huge economic boom from just offering beer or wine at a gas station. Our goal was to open up our economy and to be able to recruit into the distillery and craft brewery sector.”

Morrison says the brewery industries is growing to around $8.2 billion and more jobs. He adds establishments like that would also be a unique draw to the region.

“If we can build that here, it would be open to the roughly 300,000 people that’s in the Huntington/Tri-State metro area.”

Morrison says work to attract those businesses began Wednesday and early conversations have already been had.

The vote also cancels out a 70-30 food to alcohol sale ratio in the county that has been a turnoff to some restaurants when considering opening in the area.

It’s also a welcome draw for drug stores and pharmacy chains like CVS who sell alcohol in their stores, and weren’t attracted to the county except for certain areas in Ashland where packaged sales were permitted.

Back in the summer, the fiscal court passed an alcohol sales ordinance in preparation of the measure which buckled down on zoning that would not allow adult entertainment establishments from opening in the county.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

