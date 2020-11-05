Multiple Kentucky school districts go to virtual learning

BOYD COUNTY/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After a large spike of COVID-19 cases in the region, school districts in Boyd and Greenup counties have announced they will go or remain virtual for next week.

Ashland Independent Schools announced that the district will be 100 percent virtual starting Monday and will remain so through Nov. 13. All district employees will be required to report to work. Meals will be provided for students at each school location on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Targeted groups of students may be on-site for remediation as permitted by building capacity guidelines. Athletic activities will continue until further notice.

Fairview Independent Schools tells WSAZ that the district will go remote as well. Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith says the district has a plan in place to allow for all students needing in-person instruction in small groups physically distanced and face masked.

Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne also announced that the district would go virtual starting Friday. The next planned date for in-person instruction is Nov. 16.

Boyd County Public Schools, which has been on an NTI format since Oct. 26, announced Thursday that students would remain virtual through Nov. 13. Superintendent WIlliam Boblett said in a statement that the decision came after consultation with the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department and local hospital officials. Boblett says that a decision on instruction from Nov. 16 onward will be made by Nov. 13.

