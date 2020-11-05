Charleston Police working to reduce property crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is increasing patrols and starting a new social media initiative to reduce property crime in the city.

Officers hope the 9PM Routine will remind people to secure their belongings every night by posting on the department’s Facebook page. The messages aim to have people get into the routine of checking that doors, windows and cars are locked and outside lights are turned on.

Charleston Police has been cracking down on property crime and other theft that has been increasing across the entire city, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Officers across all divisions of the department have made a number of arrests for petit larceny involving homes and cars. The ongoing operation has lead to a drastic decrease in crime in areas where people are remembering to lock up.

“Anywhere from weed eaters being stolen to shoplifting in the area,” Hazelett said. “It’s people’s lawn furniture and things like that.”

Officers were also able to recover a number of bicycles that were stolen from an apartment complex on the East End and West Side of Charleston.

“It just seems like things are different than they used to be,” Charleston resident Deidra Neu said, noticing the increase of small crime in her neighborhood. Neu has installed security cameras and taken a number of other precautions that are recommended by the 9PM Routine, but said it’s hard to remember to take all valuable items out of a car and lock it every night.

“It’s about keeping a positive attitude and always protecting yourself, of course,” Neu said. “I would rather just be positive than to be fearful. I don’t really want to live in that world. That’s just not where I live.”

Neu said her neighbors look out for each other and report any suspicious activity in the area. That includes local businesses that are closed at night.

“This area is just like any other area, if you present an opportunity, most of the criminals are opportunists,” Best of Crete Deli owner Michael Birurakis said. “If you leave your doors unlocked, they are going to take advantage of it. If you leave stuff out for them to steal, they’re going to take advantage of it.”

Birurakis said he double checks that his business is locked up every night before leaving, despite being in what he considers to be a very safe area of Charleston. That includes securing outdoor furniture and anything a passerby could pick up and walk away with.

“I see it every day, I hear it every day, it doesn’t matter what part of town you are in,” Birurakis said. “There is an element out there that is looking for opportunity.”

Charleston Police expect the 9PM Routine to cut back on those crimes of opportunity by asking people to follow a few simple steps to protect their valuables. Sgt. David Payne said around 90 percent of vehicles that are broken into in Charleston were unlocked.

Payne said removing or hiding any valuable items a thief might try to take, as well as garage door openers can go a long way to improving your safety.

