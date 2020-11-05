Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,318 more cases, 20 additional deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,318 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths in the commonwealth.

The governor made that announcement Thursday, adding that 80 counties (nearly two-thirds of the state) are in the red on the coronavirus metrics map, meaning many school districts will go virtual.

“This is far, far too many cases,” Beshear said. “It shows the widespread community spread is not controlled … it’s dangerous out there.”

The governor is asking for people to work from home at as many businesses as possible and for more restrictions at long-term care facilities.

He said the current positivity rate stands at 6.5 percent.

Since the pandemic started, there have 115,277 total cases and 1,534 deaths.

“It’s a lot of hurt, it’s a lot of pain,” Beshear said. “And it’s all real.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
Man shot dead while walking along street
Woman arrested after deputies say she threatened to “gut” a citizen
Huntington restaurant temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns
UPDATE | Four flown to hospital after accident

Latest News

31 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County
Multiple Kentucky school districts go to virtual learning
Our Lady of Fatima Annual Spaghetti Dinner