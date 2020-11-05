COVID-19 Ky. | 2,318 more cases, 20 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,318 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths in the commonwealth.

The governor made that announcement Thursday, adding that 80 counties (nearly two-thirds of the state) are in the red on the coronavirus metrics map, meaning many school districts will go virtual.

“This is far, far too many cases,” Beshear said. “It shows the widespread community spread is not controlled … it’s dangerous out there.”

The governor is asking for people to work from home at as many businesses as possible and for more restrictions at long-term care facilities.

He said the current positivity rate stands at 6.5 percent.

Since the pandemic started, there have 115,277 total cases and 1,534 deaths.

“It’s a lot of hurt, it’s a lot of pain,” Beshear said. “And it’s all real.”

