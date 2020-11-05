COVID-19 surge reported in Floyd County, Ky; nearly 100 cases in four-day period

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – There have been nearly 100 COVID-19 cases in Floyd County over the last four days, Floyd County Health Department officials said Wednesday.

They said there were 36 more cases on Wednesday, along with 26 more on Tuesday – making 544 since the pandemic started.

According to health officials, several of the cases are part of an outbreak in a nursing home. They say others are from attending reported Halloween parties and other events.

Health officials urge residents to avoid gatherings or activities that could lead to further spread of the virus.

