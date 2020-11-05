HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Grain-free carrot cake pancakes

1 cup of carrots, shredded

3 eggs

½ cup of almond meal

½ cup of canned coconut milk – full fat

¼ cup of pecans, chopped

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of coconut flour

½ teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of sea salt

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of ground or fresh grated nutmeg

1 handful of candied ginger chopped

1 handful of raisins

*If you are NUT free this recipe can be made with your favorite pancake mix or gluten free nut free mix. (this recipe is Gluten free but does include ground nuts in the almond meal)

Instructions

1. Mix all dry ingredients together in a large bowl: almond meal, coconut flour, chopped pecans, candied ginger, baking soda and powder, and spice together.

2. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients: carrots, eggs, coconut milk, coconut oil, and raisins. Mix thoroughly. I personally believe that to make the fluffiest pancakes allow the batter to sit for 30 minutes – activating the ingredients.

3. Heat a large skillet up under medium-high heat and use coconut oil to grease the surface.

4. Pour batter into small pancakes onto hot griddle. Cook on both sides for 3 or so minutes. Pancakes require slow cooking.

5. Top pancakes with maple cream cheese drizzle, more chopped pecans and enjoy!

Vegan cream cheese maple syrup drizzle

¾ cup of raw cashew halves

1 tsp of vanilla extract

¼ cup maple syrup

dash of sea salt

1-2 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of lemon juice

2 tbsp of coconut oil or melted vegan butter spread

¼ cup of maple syrup

*optional for extra maple syrup add in ¼ tsp of maple extract

Instructions

1. First soak cashews for about 2 hours or longer

2. Rinse your nuts and combine cashews and vanilla in a food processor or blender.

3. Blend on and off again for about 4 minutes, scraping sides. Once smooth, remove from processor and stir in remaining ingredients.

4. I like this to be a drizzle so if its too thick add more melted vegan butter or melted coconut oil – or if you like it really sweet hit it with maple syrup!

*If you have a nut allergy you can use regular cream cheese and cow butter or store-bought vegan cream cheese and vegan butter.

Mee McCormick makes grain-free carrot cake pancakes on Studio 3. (wsaz//mee mccormick)

