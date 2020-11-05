Grant gives over $1 million to counties in southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced over $1 million in grants will be awarded to 13 counties in southeast Ohio.

It’s part of the Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. IT’s part of the USDA’s Rural Development initiative which helps give affordable funding to create essential community facilities in rural areas. The program helps rural small towns make infrastructure improvements and help provide essential facilities like schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges and daycares.

A total of $1,127,000 will be awarded to several counties including Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, and Pike Counties.

Senator Brown says, “this federal funding makes critical investments in improving our state’s infrastructure and bolstering economic growth. Now more than ever, we must ensure that communities in southeast Ohio have the resources they need to improve the everyday lives of their residents. My office and I will continue working with community partners to ensure southeast Ohio gets the support it needs.”

The funds are broken down as follows:

Athens County

$78,800 loan to Bern Township to purchase a tractor, backhoe, and loader

Belmont County

$112,500 loan to Kirkwood Township to purchase a backhoe and dump truck

$75,600 loan to the Village of Bethesda to purchase three new trucks for use by Bethesda’s water and street departments

$13,000 loan to the Village of Powhatan Point to purchase a new law enforcement patrol vehicle

Columbiana County

$146,200 loan to Columbiana County Commissioners to finance a new excavator

Gallia County

$36,100 loan to Ohio Township to purchase an excavator

Guernsey County

$57,000 loan to the Village of Pleasant City to purchase a new dump truck and backhoe

Harrison County

$12,000 loan to the Village of Hopedale to purchase a new tractor with mower attachment

Jackson County

$38,000 loan to Madison Township to purchase a dump truck and batwing mower

$88,000 loan to the City of Wellston to purchase a new, self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters

Jefferson County

$20,300 loan to the Village of Irondale to purchase a new excavator

$55,300 loan to the Village of Wintersville to finance a new patrol vehicle and associate equipment

Meigs County

$26,000 loan to Middleport to purchase a vehicle and the equipment necessary to conduct firefighting and rescue operations

$24,500 loan to the Village of Syracuse to purchase a backhoe

Monroe County

$29,500 loan to Center Township to purchase a tractor and truck

$89,000 loan to Wayne Township to finance the purchase of two dump trucks

Morgan County

$21,000 loan to Morgan Township to purchase a new backhoe

$33,300 loan to Windsor Township to finance a dump truck with a snow plow attachment

$36,000 loan to Malta Township to purchase a tractor with mower attachment

Pike County

$13,000 loan to the Village of Piketon to finance a cruiser for use by law enforcement officers

Washington County

$132,600 loan to Washington County to purchase a force feed loader

$18,800 loan to Liberty Township to purchase a new tractor loader

