Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights cancelled

(KOLNKGIN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Huntington won’t be happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the decision Thursday.

The chamber says after consulting with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, it felt the best decision was to cancel the parade to protect public health.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel both of these events, as they are not only important events to our Chamber, but also the entire Huntington region,” said Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance who serves as the Chair of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Both of these events take a considerable amount of work and preparation in advance, so we thought it best to announce that we are cancelling them prior to their usual dates in the month of December. Like everyone, it is our hope that everything will return to normal sooner than later and large public events like these will be able to occur again.”

