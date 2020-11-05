Huntington drug search leads to several arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department says they executed two drug-related search warrants Thursday morning which led to the arrests of four people.

According to Police Chief Ray Cornwell, both search warrants were executed by members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau with assistance from the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team.

Around 6:20 a.m. the first search warrant was executed in the 2600 block of Collis Avenue. Roger Harless, 59 and Savanna Harless, 31 were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine after a distribution amount of the substance and digital scales were found in the home.

More arrests are expected in the investigation.

The second search warrant was executed at 7:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 27th Street West. Aaron “Ajax” Standifur, 48 and Eric Hooks, 35, were both arrested for felony offenses.

Standifur who lived in the residence, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Wayne County for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and received two more felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was found have distribution amounts of crystal meth. heroin and digital scales.

Hooks was arrested on two counts of being a fugitive from justice after he was found to be wanted for child neglect in Cattletsburg, Ky. and receiving and transferring stolen property in Wayne County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.