I-77 SB lanes shut down in Jackson County, W.Va.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A crash that happened overnight is still causing traffic troubles Thursday morning.

It happened at 3 a.m. on I-77 at the Silverton and Ravenswood interchange.

A Jackson County dispatcher told WSAZ a tractor trailer crashed and is across both southbound lanes.

Drivers are being rerouted away from the area.

It’s not known when I-77 will reopen.

No word yet on possible injuries.

