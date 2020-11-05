I-77 SB lanes shut down in Jackson County, W.Va.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A crash that happened overnight is still causing traffic troubles Thursday morning.
It happened at 3 a.m. on I-77 at the Silverton and Ravenswood interchange.
A Jackson County dispatcher told WSAZ a tractor trailer crashed and is across both southbound lanes.
Drivers are being rerouted away from the area.
It’s not known when I-77 will reopen.
No word yet on possible injuries.
