Ideal fall weather rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is no time to get tired of the fine fall weather. Wednesday’s warm sunshiny skies with highs in the low 70s symptomatic of conditions to come for another 5 or 6 days. At play a mammoth area of fair weather, known as a “HIGH” PRESSURE in control of the weather across most of the continental US.

With the air in an arid almost desert-like mode, nights will continue to cool quickly after the warmth of afternoon has been achieved. A typical evening drop in temperature is averaging 15 degrees from 5 pm thru 8pm. And under clear overnight skies with light winds readings have been routinely dropping into the 30s this week. Beginning Thursday night through next Tuesday though a southerly air flow will be responsible for an overnight rise in low temperature back into the 40s.

With virtually zero chance of rain through the weekend, outdoor activities including dining will be a good idea as the pandemic rolls on.

Next chance of rain you ask? Well let’s try to time the next western front with the possible arrival of southern moisture from a storm named ETA (as in a former and perhaps future hurricane) for late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Before that plan on putting off any burning (after all it is forest fire season) and just enjoy the warmth of Indian Summer while it lasts!

