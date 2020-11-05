Library closes due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The main library space with the Kanawha County Public Library at the Charleston Town Center is closed as of November 5.

This is because an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials with KCPL.

Officials say staff have been encouraged to self-quarantine.

The Kanawha-Charleston Heath Department has been notified.

Administrative offices are expected to open on Friday, November 13.

The public space will be closed until further notice, according to the library.

If you have a hold on any library materials, they will be extended. You can also use their online services.

