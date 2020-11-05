Man charged with murder in shooting; name of victim released

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cody Moore is charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Wallback Road.

Troopers say Benjamin Laughlin was shot and killed.

Investigators tell WSAZ the victim and suspect are not related.

No other information has been released.

