Man charged with murder in shooting; name of victim released

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Wallback Road.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cody Moore is charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Wallback Road.

Troopers say Benjamin Laughlin was shot and killed.

Investigators tell WSAZ the victim and suspect are not related.

No other information has been released.

