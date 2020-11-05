Advertisement

Man shot dead while walking along street

The man was shot in back of the head as he was walking along a street.
The man was shot in back of the head as he was walking along a street.(AP Images)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was found dead in a street in Charleston with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

According to Charleston Police, it happened at 12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Grant St. and Russell St.

Officers found the victim, Charles Raymond Barnes Jr., 40-years-old of Charleston, lying partially in the road.

According to a news release, Barnes was walking west on Grant St., approaching the intersection, when a man ran toward him from behind and shot him in back of the head.

The gunman took off, running south on Russell St.

He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

