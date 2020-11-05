Marshall’s 57th International Festival goes virtual

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here for more information.

“We would love for our local elementary and middle school students to attend as this is a great opportunity for them to learn about and experience cultures from around the world,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Student Services at Marshall. “Students will be able to log on and meet our international community while enjoying all kinds of international entertainment and children’s activities. This year, we will be offering goody bags for the class that has the most students log on from grades K-8”

The virtual festival helps the international students feel connected. Because the festival is virtual this year, friends and families back home can join and feel assured, know more about the MU family, and know their sons and daughters are enjoying themselves even in the midst of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.