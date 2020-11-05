New W.Va. Board of Education member appointed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has appointed a new member to the State Board of Education.

Arthur “Stan” Maynard, Ed.D., will be filling the expired seat formerly held by David G. Perry. He will start in this role immediately

A release from the Governor’s Office says, “Dr. Maynard has over 40 years of service to public education and higher education, spending the last 20 years working with school districts to provide educators and families of rural West Virginia with a support system that addresses educational challenges in order to benefit all areas of children’s ongoing development and achievement.”

Maynard has taught and coached basketball in W.Va. public schools as well as Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia.

Maynard’s term on the State Board of Education will expire in November 2029.

