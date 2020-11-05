Advertisement

Nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at Indiana polls

By WISH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - She was in the right place, at the right time. A nurse volunteering at a polling location in Indianapolis ended up saving a voter’s life.

It happened Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colby Snyder was volunteering as a poll worker for the first time in the hopes she could help lines move faster.

A woman waiting to vote passed out. Snyder stepped in, used an automated external defibrillator and helped her until an ambulance arrived.

"It’s cool that you’re able to do something. When we are doing compressions and stuff, it’s awesome you can literally save someone with your hands, " Snyder said.

The woman is still hospitalized. Snyder said she hopes to visit her soon.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.

National Politics

Election observer says no evidence for Trump’s fraud claims

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots.

National

Nurse talks about saving voter's life while volunteering as poll worker

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Colby Snyder, who works as a nurse, was volunteering as a poll worker when a woman had a medical emergency on Tuesday.

National

Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Florida

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country’s east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua.

Latest News

National Politics

Time cover shows ‘American reality’

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Time magazine’s new cover presents a stark image of America's deepening political and cultural polarization.

Coronavirus

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
A surge in viral cases and Congress' failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans' economic pain.

Local

Man charged with murder in shooting; name of victim released

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Wallback Road.

Local

US 23 shut down due to wreck involving logging truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is at the intersection with KY 114, which is also known as the Archer Park Exit.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Few Clouds, But Same Results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Fine autumn weather is slated to roll on for another five days. Tony says it doesn't get any better than this in November.

National

Harvest organized for crop of Texas farmer lost to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCBD Staff
About 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday.