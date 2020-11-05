Ohio sets several COVID-19 records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says every single county in the state has high incidence of the coronavirus.

There are 4,961 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. DeWine says that’s a new record number of cases. There have been 235,170 cases since the pandemic began.

33 additional individuals have died in connection to the virus since Wednesday. 5,461 have died since the start of the outbreak.

Gov. DeWine says there is a record number of patients hospitalized as of Thursday. There are 2,075 current patients. That’s a 55% increase compared to two weeks ago.

541 people are in the ICU. The previous high was 533 in April.

There are 56 red counties on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health System Advisory Map. This is the highest number of red counties since the map came out.

Lawrence and Scioto Counties are in the Red Alert Level 3. Gallia, Jackson, Vinton and Meigs are Orange or Level 2.

Governor DeWine says in addition to record-breaking cases, the state is also seeing more doctor and emergency room visits resulting in coronavirus diagnoses than ever. There is also a record number of residents with COVID-19 in hospitals and ICUs.

