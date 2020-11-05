Advertisement

UPDATE | Four flown to hospital after accident

Accident on Route 80 in Floyd County.
Accident on Route 80 in Floyd County.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 11/5/20 @ 9:34 a.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four people were flown to the hospital after an accident, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at the intersection of KY 680 around 8 a.m.Thursday.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Route 80 has just reopened, deputies say.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/5/20 @ 8:42 a.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Route 80 is shut down due to an accident.

It happened at the intersection of KY 680 around 8 a.m.Thursday.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Route 80 is closed to allow for a helicopter to arrive.

Deputies say it was a single vehicle accident and four people are trapped inside.

Crews are working to get them out.

According to Floyd deputies, two people inside the car are conscious and the other two are not.

Investigators say preliminary reports show it appears they were turning off KY 680 onto Route 80 towards Prestonsburg and didn’t make the turn. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man charged with murder in shooting; name of victim released

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Wallback Road.

Local

US 23 shut down due to wreck involving logging truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is at the intersection with KY 114, which is also known as the Archer Park Exit.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Few Clouds, But Same Results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Fine autumn weather is slated to roll on for another five days. Tony says it doesn't get any better than this in November.

News

Secret Sandwich Society on Fire in Fayetteville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Dispatchers tell WSAZ it is unclear right now how the fire started or if anyone is hurt.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Biden leads as vote count moves to thi

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Man dies after shot along Charleston street

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Breaking

UPDATE | I-77 SB lanes reopens after crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Jackson County dispatcher told WSAZ a tractor trailer crashed and is across both southbound lanes of I-77.

Breaking

Man shot dead while walking along street

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was found dead in a street in Charleston with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Local

COVID-19 surge reported in Floyd County, Ky; nearly 100 cases in four-day period

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say many of the cases are part of an outbreak in a nursing home. They say others are from attending reported Halloween parties and other events.