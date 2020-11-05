UPDATE | Four flown to hospital after accident

UPDATE 11/5/20 @ 9:34 a.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four people were flown to the hospital after an accident, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at the intersection of KY 680 around 8 a.m.Thursday.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Route 80 has just reopened, deputies say.

No other information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/5/20 @ 8:42 a.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Route 80 is shut down due to an accident.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Route 80 is closed to allow for a helicopter to arrive.

Deputies say it was a single vehicle accident and four people are trapped inside.

Crews are working to get them out.

According to Floyd deputies, two people inside the car are conscious and the other two are not.

Investigators say preliminary reports show it appears they were turning off KY 680 onto Route 80 towards Prestonsburg and didn’t make the turn. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

