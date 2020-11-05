Advertisement

Starbucks to launch this year’s holiday cups Friday

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.(Source: Connor Surdi/Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks has unveiled its new cups for the holiday season.

Starbucks first rolled out seasonal cups in 1997. They’re meant to drum up excitement for the coffee chain.

This year’s theme is “Carry the merry.” Starbucks said in a press release it’s about people carrying the cups out into the world quote “as messengers of joy.”

Also on Friday, you can get a free reusable version of the holiday cup. To qualify, you just have to order one of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.

