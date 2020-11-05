Advertisement

Tree falls on power line and catches on fire

It happened along US 23 northbound near Louisa Thursday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a fire that was started after a tree fell on a power line.

According to dispatchers, the power company is on scene right now.

The Louisa Fire Department is working to control the fire and keep it from spreading.

