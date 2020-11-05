US 23 shut down due to wreck involving logging truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a logging truck has shut down all four lanes of US 23 north.

This is at the intersection with KY 114, which is also known as the Archer Park Exit.

It happened around 7:30 Thursday morning near Tiger Mart in Prestonsburg.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12, a logging truck lost its load. There are logs and debris across all four lanes.

Officials say they must be removed, then Kentucky State Police will do a reconstruction before the road reopens.

Crews say traffic should avoid this area for the next several hours.

No other information has been released.

