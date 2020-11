SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of US 52 are shut down due to a crash involving an ambulance.

It happened around noon on Thursday on US 52 east near mile post 18.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there’s no word on injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.