Worthington City Building closes to public

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Worthington City Building is closed to the public.

According to Mayor Jason Flocker, this is because of an increase in coronavirus cases throughout Greenup County.

Services are still available.

Those who need to pay water bills are encouraged to pay online here or use the drop box located at the front entry area of the city building.

If you have any questions, you can call the city clerks at 606-836-6821.

