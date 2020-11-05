WSAZ Now Desk | Owner of Secret Sandwich Society plans to rebuild after fire

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville says he plans to rebuild after a fire damaged the building.

The popular spot on Keller Ave. burned Thursday morning. The owner says he believes an electrical issue started it.

Brendan Tierney joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with the latest on the fire and the future of the business.

