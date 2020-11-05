Advertisement

WVSU announces layoffs for 16 employees

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State University Board of Governors met on Thursday morning and determined that 16 positions will be cut.

The Board says that this is “a comprehensive cost savings plan to ensure the long-term financial stability of the institution.”

The University is also implementing a hiring freeze for non-essential positions. Spending will be reduced, as well as other cost-effective measures.

The University’s final budget plan will be announced next week.

