Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

Latest News

Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Huntington police respond to shots fired call
New record high for US coronavirus cases
Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome `clear’
Kanawha County clerk’s office closed after employee presumed to have COVID