Shoplifting sting nets 23 arrests, nearly $4,000 in merchandise from Charleston retailer(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An effort to crack down on shoplifting netted 23 arrests and led to the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from a Charleston retailer.

Charleston Police said Friday the operation was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 at the Lowe’s store in Kanawha City after reports “this Lowe’s loses thousands of dollars of merchandise daily due to shoplifting.”

Officers say the arrests included 21 shoplifting charges, one trespassing charge, and two fugitives wanted for crimes in other states.

“The purpose of this operation was to arrest as many shoplifters as possible in an attempt to deter future shoplifting,” CPD said in a release.

Police say the operation was conducted by members of CPD’s Special Enforcement Unit, Warrants Division, CID, and Hybrid units.

