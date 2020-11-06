Advertisement

WSAZ to air 50th year commemoration special about Marshall plane crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifty years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Sports Director Keith Morehouse takes us from the tragedy to the triumph in “A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago.”

Join us at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 on WSAZ NewsChannel 3. Tap the video link with this story for another preview.

