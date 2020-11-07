At least 30 cases of COVID-19 reported in Boyd County for third day in a row

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For a third day in a row, at least 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boyd County.

Health officials say 31 cases were reported Saturday ranging in age 7 to 88 years old.

There were three children among the group ages 7, 10, and 12 years old.

All 31 are in home isolation.

In the seven days of November, 191 cases have been reported. In all of October, there were 263 cases.

The Kentucky Dept. for Public Health says Boyd County is considered “in the red” for COVID-19 spread.

To date, there have ben 949 total cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County and 24 deaths.

Health officials say 600 patients have recovered.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department continues to advise those who attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope held Oct. 16-18 at House of Grace and the Ashland riverfront to monitor themselves for symptoms, and get tested after, they were potentially exposed to the virus.

