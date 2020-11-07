Advertisement

35 quarantined from two Cabell County high schools

Thirty-five people have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools.
Thirty-five people have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thirty-five people have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Friday, adding there have been positive cases at Cabell County Career Technology Center and Huntington East Middle School. No quarantines were determined to be necessary there, though.

Fifteen people were asked to quarantine from Cabell Midland, and 20 people from Huntington High, including several members of the marching band. Out of an abundance of caution, the band didn’t perform at Friday night’s football game.

All of the schools affected remain open on a blended learning schedule.

