Another record increase of COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Officials with the Ohio Dept. of Health say 5,549 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 245,727.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A day after cases of COVID-19 increased by a record of just over 5,000, that record has been shattered Saturday.

Officials with the Ohio Dept. of Health say 5,549 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 245,727.

The 21-day rolling average of cases in the Buckeye State stands at 3,119.

Twelve deaths related to the virus were also reported Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,506.

