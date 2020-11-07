CAMC employees to receive extra pay for pandemic work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- More frontline healthcare workers will take home extra pay for their work during the pandemic.

CAMC CEO Dave Ramsey announced Friday afternoon in a video that full time employees will get $1,000 and part-time employees will get a pro-rated amount.

“It has taken the focus and energy of all 7800 of our employees to take great care of our patients, our community and one another. I continue to be humbled by the work that every single member of our workforce has done,” Ramsey said in a recorded video message.

The news Friday comes the same day that Ramsey said West Virginia has its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the highest single-day report of cases in a 24-hour period, with 540 reported. That information came from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier in the day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.