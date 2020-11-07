Advertisement

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Greenup County

That’s according to the Greenup County Health Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 is on the rise in Greenup County, Kentucky.

That’s according to the Greenup County Health Department who reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 785.

One new death has also been reported, raising the total to 14.

So far around 17,333 residents of Greenup County have been tested for the virus.

