COVID-19 cases on the rise in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 is on the rise in Greenup County, Kentucky.

That’s according to the Greenup County Health Department who reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 785.

One new death has also been reported, raising the total to 14.

So far around 17,333 residents of Greenup County have been tested for the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.