UPDATE | Two hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene late Friday night of a shooting in the Malden area.
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene late Friday night of a shooting in the Malden area.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST
UPDATE 11/6/20 @ 11:55 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a late Friday night shooting in the Malden community that left two people injured.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, shots were fired into a home in the 200 block of General Drive and the homeowner returned fire. The incident was reported around 10 p.m.

Deputies say the victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. They added that a shooting victim who showed at at CAMC earlier Friday is believed to be connected to the incident in Malden.

No names have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene late Friday night of a shooting in the Malden area.

It was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of General Drive.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was shot in the arm.

