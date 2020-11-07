Fire destroys Charleston tire shop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tire shop caught fire Saturday morning, destroying the entire structure.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported at Mountaineer Tire on Kanawha Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

When fire crews got to the scene, flames had spread from a large pile of tires outside the building to the structure itself. Firefighters were unable to get into the building because it was packed with tires.

A portion of Kanawha Blvd. is currently closed as fire crews continue to spray the pile of tires with water and foam. Charleston firefighters said the building will likely be torn down before reopening the road. This process could take four to five hours.

Nearby railroad tracks are also closed, because a pile of tires fell onto the tracks and possibly damaged them, firefighters said.

The fire started around 4:30 this morning. Firefighters say they were only able to get it under control because Yeager Airport’s foam truck came to spray the tire pile from above. pic.twitter.com/qDLEpE9yTE — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyWSAZ) November 7, 2020

The Charleston Fire Department needed to use two ladder trucks and called in the Air National Guard from Yeager Airport to help with a foam truck. Firefighters said the tires and building would likely still be burning if they did not use the foam and an excavator to dig into the pile and put out all smoldering tires.

The fire took about an hour to get under control, firefighters said. There have been a few small rekindlings as they continue to spray the pile of tires.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to monitor foam run-off, since the Kanahwa River is right across the street from the scene.

No people were injured in the fire, firefighters said. One dog was killed in the fire, while two other dogs and a cat were rescued.

Charleston Police officers are on scene diverting traffic around the area. Barricades have been set up to keep cars away from fire hoses that are run between

The Charleston Fire Department said this fire is suspicious and called the Fire Marshal to investigate the cause.

